Midland County ranked #32 of healthiest counties in Texas

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has been ranked spot 32 out of 254 counties in Texas for healthiest counties.

This ranking was produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and was supported through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“There's a lot of different aspects that attribute to this ranking for us. But I think a lot of it is our community support and all the organizations that come together, along with the hospital, the city and different other organizations that help get us to the top healthiest counties,” said Taylor Wiedenfeld, Community Relations Coordinator for Midland Health.

Aspects which affect the rankings include health outcomes, which is how healthy a county is, and health factors, which are things we can modify to improve the length and quality of life for residents.

Last year Midland was ranked at 27 but this year went down five spots.

While this may sound bad, Weidenfeld says there’s no reason to raise any alarms.

“It doesn’t mean we did bad or poorly, but it could just be some other programs in other counties that are doing things to improve some of the higher weighted items that attribute to the ranking,” she said.

In that same list of the healthiest counties in Texas Ector County was ranked 173.