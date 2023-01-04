Midland man elected president of Associate General Contractors of Texas

This association represents the majority of Texas' highway and bridge builders.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Associated General Contractors of Texas announced Tuesday it has elected its 2023 president.

Stacey Bryant of Midland will serve from Jan. 4 at his induction to the end of 2023.

Bryant is the principal and general manager of Odessa-based Jones Bros. Dirt and Paving Contractors.

His father, Terry, served as president of the association in 2005.

The AGC represents a majority of highway and bridge builders in Texas; roughly 250 general highway construction contractors and 450 associate companies.