Aunt speaks out about 14-year-old niece who was hit by a car on her skateboard

Consuelo Duff is in shock to hear about the passing of her niece, just a week after spending Christmas with her. The 14-year-old was hit while riding her skateboard.

MIDLAND, Texas — The aunt of a 14-year-old Midland girl spoke to NewsWest 9 about the tragic vehicle-pedestrian accident that took her niece's life over the weekend.

"It’s really unbelievable. I mean I'm still in shock that we’re experiencing this," said Consuelo Duff. "Especially starting off the New Year getting this information. New Year is supposed to be fresh, bright and joy. And this is really devastating for us."

The girl was hit by a car while riding her electric skateboard at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane.

"Our family has a group message, and my sister said 'just pray for her, they’re flying her to Lubbock. She was hit by a truck crossing this busy road,'" said Duff.

Duff said her niece was riding her skateboard with a friend. They were heading to her to house to grab some clothes for a sleepover at the friend's house.

"She made it, they enjoyed the friends house, and she forgot some stuff, so then she crossed, did very good, and then she picked up her stuff from my sister's house, and this was on the way back that the friend made it but not her," said Duff. "I mean, she had her helmet on on her electric skateboard, it was just the harsh impact."

This news still felt so surreal to her because just last week they were celebrating Christmas together.

"We spend family events all together, we take pictures, so we have multiple pictures, videos," said Duff. "We just saw her for Christmas, and it’s just really a sad moment for all of us. Just pray for our family. I know we’ll get through this, but this is just a horrible time right now."

Midland ISD also released a statement on the girl's passing:

"Midland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a 14-year old Midland girl following a vehicle-pedestrian accident on January 1. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child's family, friends and loved ones. Counseling support and resources will be available for staff and students when they return on January 3rd and 4th, respectively."