MCH receives 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition

MIDLAND, Texas — MCH earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition.

MCH is now certified as a Level 7.

Annual surveys are conducted to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs.

Their goal for the clinics are to improve health and care in their communities.

"We are very proud to see Medical Center Hospital recognized for all of the effort put into improving patient safety and quality care through the use of information technology,” says Linda Carpenter, Chief Information Officer, Medical Center Hospital. “We credit the dedication and tireless work of the IT team members, the incredible MCH staff for their adoption of the technical tools, and the Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors for their support and vision to achieve these goals.”

MCH is only one of 112 hospitals in the country to receive the Level 7 certification.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” says CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”