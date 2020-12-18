MCH clarifies emergency room open 24/7

Hospital staff say when there's a spike on COVID cases people often become confused about the ER being open.

ODESSA, Texas — Healthcare workers from Medical Center Hospital in Odessa say there has been a lot of confusion about whether or not the emergency room is open.

The staff wants to clarify that it is open 24/7 and and every age group is welcome.

To make things safer with COVID-19, they have added more beds and ensured there are rooms with negative airflow to serve patients who have contracted the virus.

They also have implemented a separate waiting room for COVID-positive patients.

"We don't want those people to not come to the ER for fear that there's no room for them to be treated or that they're doing us a favor," said David Graham, Divisional Director for Emergency and Trauma Services for MCH.

Graham says when there's a spike on COVID cases people become confused about the ER being open.

Recently, the ER has seen around 120 patients per day compared to around 180 per day before.