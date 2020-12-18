MCH clarifies emergency room open 24/7

ODESSA, Texas — Healthcare workers from Medical Center Hospital in Odessa say there has been a lot of confusion about whether or not the emergency room is open.
The staff wants to clarify that it is open 24/7 and and every age group is welcome.
To make things safer with COVID-19, they have added more beds and ensured there are rooms with negative airflow to serve patients who have contracted the virus.
They also have implemented a separate waiting room for COVID-positive patients.
"We don't want those people to not come to the ER for fear that there's no room for them to be treated or that they're doing us a favor," said David Graham, Divisional Director for Emergency and Trauma Services for MCH.
Graham says when there's a spike on COVID cases people become confused about the ER being open.
Recently, the ER has seen around 120 patients per day compared to around 180 per day before.
Graham knows people need help and is encouraging people to not be afraid to come to the ER if they need to.