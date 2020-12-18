Multiple Odessa locations to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd week of distribution

The locations include both Odessa hospitals and all HEB pharmacies in Odessa and Midland.

ODESSA, Texas — In a list released by the Department of State Health Services Friday, multiple Permiab Basin locations are on the list to receive a shipment of the vaccine.

Locations set to receive the list include three HEB pharmacies as well as both hospitals.

MCH had previously confirmed they would be getting 2,500 doses of the vaccine as early as Monday.

All three HEB pharmacies will each receive 100 doses of the vaccine, while ORMC will receive 400 doses.

Additionally, Texas Tech Health Science Center is set to receive 200 doses.

Both Midland HEB pharmacies are also on the list for the second week of distribution. They will also receive 100 doses each.

While more and more counties are receiving the vaccine, these are the only two counties in the Permian Basin listed so far, meaning other counties like Howard, Ward and Pecos will not be receiving the vaccine until at least week three.

During week two of distribution, the CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to continue to vaccinate those designated in Phase 1-front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

There is no word on when the vaccine will be able to be distributed to those beyond phase one.