On Nov. 18, Hobbs Municipal Schools will offer free flu vaccines in its drive-thru clinic to children age six months to 18 years old.

HOBBS, N.M. — On Nov. 18, Hobbs Municipal Schools will offer free flu vaccines in its drive-thru clinic to children age six months to 18 years old.

However, even though the vaccine is free, those interested in getting shots are asked to bring a copy of their insurance cards.