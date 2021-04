All veterans can sign up to get the COVID vaccine, even if not registered with the VA.

TEXAS, USA — The West Texas VA has announced it will be opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled with the VA.

This offer is also being extended to veteran caregivers, spouses and Champ VA beneficiaries as supplies permit.

All you have to do is set up an appointment and show proof of your veteran status. You can set up an appointment by calling the hotline at 432-268-2564.