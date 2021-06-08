Local pharmacies seeing an increase in people coming to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Midland's Market Street says this is the first time in several months that they've run out of Moderna. However, they have more doses coming soon.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local pharmacies across Midland and Odessa are seeing more West Texans wanting to protect themselves from COVID-19.

"It's important to get the vaccine," David Webb, Market Street pharmacist said.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are all offered in our area and pharmacists are staying busy.

Midland's Market Street says they've gone from vaccinating about 50 or so a week to about 100. At Odessa's Market Street, it's gone from about 30 to 60.

"I think this is due to the COVID cases that are coming up and also the Delta variant that is coming up too and all three vaccines do cover that Delta variant," Webb said.

Other West Texans tell me they're getting the shot now to be prepared for the school year or to travel.

Chain pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are also seeing a high increase in foot traffic.

"We are getting a steady flow of people coming in for it and we don't require an appointment, it's a walk-in and we'll get to people as promptly as we can," Webb said.

Lots of people are also coming in just to ask pharmacists about it.