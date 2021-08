ORMC Vaccine Buses will be at Murry Fly Elementary on August 6 and Nimitz Middle School on August 9.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will be holding vaccine clinics at schools for students 12 and up.

Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses will be available as well as Moderna 2nd doses.

The ORMC Vaccine Buses will be at Murry Fly Elementary on August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and later in the day from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.