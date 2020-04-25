ODESSA, Texas — Editor's note: No testing kits were used for demonstration.

Ector County has set up a drive-thru testing site at the Ector County Coliseum.

The county and city first responders got the site up in just 36 hours and it is ready for its first appointments on Monday.

NewsWest 9 was given exclusive access to the testing site in order to walk the public through how the process will work.

If you live in Ector County and are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, you can call 432-703-5481.

On the other end of the phone, someone working at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will ask you a series of questions.

What is your name?

Address?

A good phone number?

Description of your symptoms

Do you live in Ector County?

If you meet those requirements, the representative will set up an appointment at the testing site. You'll receive an email with your appointment time and the next steps.

The testing site entrance is on the south side of the coliseum. Follow the cones and directions of officers manning the site.

With your window rolled up, you’ll show the email, either printed or on your phone, with a photo I.D. If you do not have a photo I.D., county leaders say a water bill or another document that has to identify information will work.

Once verified, you’ll enter the coliseum grounds towards Barn C, head into the building where you’ll be directed by paramedics in PPE. You’ll then put your car in park, turn it off and roll down the window. A paramedic will then do the nasal swab.

Once the sample is taken, you’ll be asked to drive out of the facility and exit the coliseum grounds on the north side. Signage and cones will direct you to the proper exit.

The results will take between three and five days. The contact tracing team will notify you of your results as soon as they are available.

Anyone who is tested is asked to self-isolate.

The COVID-19 hotline will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will take place Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To get screened and an appointment, call 432-703-5481.

At this time, the county is prepared to take 16 samples a day. If the need for more testing arises, the county will reassess and address the need.

The current testing capabilities at this site were made possible by donations from the public.

Anyone wishing to contribute to testing efforts can contact the county at 432-498-4099.

