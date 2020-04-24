ANDREWS, Texas — The Texas National Guard has been setting up days for mobile testing in various counties across the state.

Andrews will see mobile testing on May 1.

The testing site will be at Andrews Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be done by appointment only. No one should visit the testing site without making an appointment.

Residents can make an appointment by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

Registration will start on April 29, 48 hours from the testing date. Those seeking an appointment must be showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as a sore throat, shortness of breath and nasal congestion.

As of April 24, there have been 19 cases of COVID-19 in the county. There have been no new cases in over a week and 11 of those cases have recovered.

The National Guard is conducting testing across the state, including in Presidio and Brewster Counties.

Texas currently ranks 49th out of 50 states in terms of testing efforts, with only around 1% of the population having been tested.

