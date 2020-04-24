TEXAS, USA — The Texas National Guard will be conducting drive-though testing across the state at the end of April to the beginning of May.

The testing will allow Texas residents to be tested quickly and efficiently across the state.

People with at least one symptom of COVID-19 can call 512-883-2400 or visit https://www.txcovidtest.org/ to register for an appointment. Asymptomatic first responders and healthcare providers are also eligible for testing.

Registration will open 48 hours prior to the start of testing in each county. Appointments are required and no one without an appointment should show up to a testing site.

FULL LIST OF TESTING SITES:

-April 24: Van Horn, Culberson County at 1801 W. Broadway Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-April 25: Marfa, Presidio County 302 Highland Avenue (Visitor Center) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alpine, Brewster County at 102 S. Street (EOC) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-April 26: Presidio, Presidio County at 100 E. FM 170 (Fire Station) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terlingua, Brewster County at 23250 FM 170 (EOC) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-April 27: Pecos, Reeves County at 1520 S. Cedar Street (Civic Center) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Stockton, Pecos County at 108 A. Street, Suite A (Fire Station) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-April 28: Mentone, Loving County at 200 Bell Street (Annex Building) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crane, Crane County at 900 W. 6th Street (County Expo Building) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-April 29: Wink, Winkler County at 303 E. Hendricks (Fire Station) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-April 30: McCamey, Upton County at 108 West Fifth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-May 1: Andrews, Andrews County at 105 Commerce Drive (Fire Station) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-May 2: Odessa, Ector County at 4201 Andrews Highway (Coliseum, Barn C) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-May 3: Greenwood, Midland County at 3701 FM 1379 (Fire Station) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Big Spring, Howard County at 1701 E. FM 700 (Trinity Baptist) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms:

In order to book an appointment you must exhibit at least one of the following symptoms unless you are a first responder or health care provider:

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Body Aches

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of taste or smell

You can also see a full list of collection sites across Texas by visiting this map put together by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The map denotes mobile testing versus hospital testing and provides all necessary information for how to schedule a test. Over 340 locations are listed on the map and Texans can submit updated information about a collection site by filling out an online form.

