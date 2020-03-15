BIG SPRING, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was produced at an earlier date debunking viral claims about COVID-19.

Students in Big Spring will be able to pick up sack meals during school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Monday, the school district will open three locations from 9 a.m. until noon. Each bag will have both a breakfast and lunch meal.

The pickup area at Moss and Marcy will be the bus lane behind each campus. At the junior high, the pickup area is door number 5 on the east side of the campus.

The district plans to remain closed for a minimum of one week following spring break.

