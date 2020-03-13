TEXAS, USA — Both Midland and Ector County school districts have announced they will be resuming classes following spring break.

The continuation follows many universities across the state and country extending their spring break and moving to online classes for the foreseeable future.

ECISD says all non-essential travel for the district will be canceled, and visitation will be limited.

MISD has a page on its website addressing coronavirus concerns, including what measures they have in place to prevent the spread of the disease and what students and parents can do if they think a child is sick.

Many parents have voiced concerns that allowing students to go back to school with the threat of the pandemic could only help the spread of the disease.

However, Ector County health officials have said there are very few cases of children contracting the virus and that stopping classes would do little to prevent the spread.

UTPB and Midland College have extended their spring break, while Harmony Science Academy has canceled classes through March 31.

Trinity School of Midland also announced they have extended their spring break and will begin remote learning on March 23.

