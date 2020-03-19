BIG SPRING, Texas — Al's & Son Bar-B-Q has been serving the same succulent barbecue to big spring since 1964. Now they're offering something new with every meal. Barbecue with a side of toilet paper.

“Yea we've gone through about a case so far,” said Owner Matt Bagwell. “I’ve got a couple more back there and as the need grows, we'll keep on giving it out.”

Customers don’t have to purchase anything to grab themselves a roll, in fact you don’t even need to come inside.

“They can come through the drive thru if they don't want to come in, just please be in need for it. Don’t have a stockpile already in your house.” said Bagwell.