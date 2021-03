Parents will join their students for lunch and then go to a book fair.

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB STEM academy will host family picnics for all its grade levels.

The parents will join their students for lunch and then visit a book fair together.

You can either bring in a lunch or order from the MCM Elegante.

The schedules for picnics include:

March 22: -K: 10:50-11:20 a.m., 1st: 11:25-11:55 a.m., 2nd: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

March 23:- 5th: 10:50-11:20 a.m., 3rd 11:25-11:55 a.m., 4th: 12:00-12:30 p.m.