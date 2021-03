There will be a DJ, food and prizes at the event.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB STEM Academy will be holding its Middle School Carnival on March 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will have popcorn, pickles, drinks, nachos, games, a bounce race course.

You have to bring cash in order to buy some food/drinks and participate in games and other activities.