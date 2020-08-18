UTPB holding drive-thru commencement ceremony

The ceremony will honor May and August 2020 graduates.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is holding a drive-through commencement ceremony on August 22.

This ceremony will celebrate May and August 2020 graduates.

The commencement will be separated into three sections.

The College of Business commencement will take place at 8 a.m., while the Colleges of Nursing, Engineering and Education will take place at 9 a.m.

Finally, the College of Arts and Science will have their section of the commencement at 10 a.m.

Graduates will enter the parking lot of the Wagner Noel from the FM 1788 entrance and follow the orange route outlined by UTPB.

While dressed in their cap and gown, the graduates will then be able to exit their car and walk across the stage.

After reentering the vehicle, the student will exit using the red route.

Only one car per graduate will be allowed. Graduates are encouraged to already be wearing their regalia and sit in the passenger side of the vehicle so they can exit and reenter more easily when their turn to walk the stage comes.

Car radios should be turned to 97.3 so those still in the car like family and friends can hear the graduate's name being called.

Graduates should also make sure to bring their name card after exiting the vehicle and wear a mask while waiting to walk the stage.

Once the student walks the stage, they will be allowed to take off their mask for a socially distanced photo with Dr. Woodley, UTPB's president, before returning to their vehicle.