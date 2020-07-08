LSC fall sports competitions including UTPB pushed to spring

The Lone Star Conference pushed all football and volleyball to the spring season.

ODESSA, Texas — All fall sports at UTPB have been pushed back to spring 2021.

This change comes as the Lone Star Conference has moved all of its sports as a result of COVID-19.

The LSC cited the current COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the delay.

"After extensive discussion, which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier this week, the council made the difficult decision to postpone due to the challenges of COVID-19," LSC said in a press release.

Football, basketball and volleyball games and practices are entirely moved to the spring season.

Tennis and golf will still be able to practice in the fall, but will only be able to compete in non-championship segments.

Cross country will still be able to compete in the fall.

"The league continues to monitor updated public health information and evaluate medical safeguards and certifications to ensure safe competition. The health and well-being of student-athletes will remain top priority in all conference decisions," said the LSC.

You can read more on Fall 2020 competitions here.