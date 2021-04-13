Trinity School in Midland receives over $3 million in scholarship awards from around the country

The graduating class of 42 students is expected to receive close to $5 million in scholarships.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Trinity School in Midland has announced that it has received close to $3 million in scholarship awards from around the country.

This includes 194 acceptances at 91 universities. The graduating class of 42 students is expected to receive close to $5 million in scholarships.

“I think what separates Trinity School compared to other schools in the area of college acceptances is how diverse our admittances are and our emphasis on helping students find the ‘right fit’ college,” said Dr. Trey Wetendorf, Director of College Advising.

The school has seemed to not be affected by the lower acceptance rates across the country this year.

“In a year that has been more competitive than ever, I am so proud of our students and so happy for our community,” Wetendorf said.

For a full list of the schools that have accepted trinity students, click here.