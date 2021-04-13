Trinity School in Midland receives over $3 million in scholarship awards from around the country

MIDLAND, Texas — The Trinity School in Midland has announced that it has received close to $3 million in scholarship awards from around the country.
This includes 194 acceptances at 91 universities. The graduating class of 42 students is expected to receive close to $5 million in scholarships.
“I think what separates Trinity School compared to other schools in the area of college acceptances is how diverse our admittances are and our emphasis on helping students find the ‘right fit’ college,” said Dr. Trey Wetendorf, Director of College Advising.
The school has seemed to not be affected by the lower acceptance rates across the country this year.
“In a year that has been more competitive than ever, I am so proud of our students and so happy for our community,” Wetendorf said.
For a full list of the schools that have accepted trinity students, click here.
“Our students have risen above the challenges of 2020 and learning in a pandemic, and we are so incredibly proud of their accomplishments," said Head of School Shelby Hammer. "The Class of 2021 has shown tremendous dedication and they deserve to be celebrated. I know that these students would be very quick to tell you, however, that they achieved their success through the support of their family, classmates, and teachers. Trinity is a community, and when graduation comes in May, our students know they will have the entire community cheering them on.”