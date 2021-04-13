Permian and Odessa High gymnasts qualify for state meet

Entire OHS boys team will be headed to state

ODESSA, Texas — After the Regional Gymnastics Championship concluded at Permian High School, both Odessa High and Permian have multiple students headed to state.

The state meet will be located at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.

Permian boys qualifiers: Wesley Brown, Joseph Kilgore, Quatre Haskins, Joshua Rodriguez, Zachary Cordle and Sincere Galindo

Permian girls qualifiers: Isabella Fanucci and Sydney Vaughn

OHS girls qualifiers: Brenna Waddell