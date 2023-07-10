Odessans for a Bright Future pushing for ECISD bond support in lead up to election

Local political action committee wants Ector County residents to vote yes.

ODESSA, Texas — The pro-ECISD bond political action committee Odessans for a Bright Future held a community information event today to talk with locals about the bond.

The main point they wanted to remind residents about the bond was that it would include no tax rate increase of any sort.

But how was the district able to achieve that feat?

“Our [ECISD] staff and leadership were prudent enough to pay off debt early, which saved us a great amount of interest payments," said Sara Moore, co-chair of Odessans for a Bright Future. "Therefore, the school district is liquid enough to be able to put forth this amount of money without having to take an increase in the tax rate.”

It’s been 11 years since the last bond was passed in ECISD and Moore feels that it’s about time for another one to be passed.

She sees it as not only investing in the facilities and schools, but as investing in the students and community itself.

“But the truth of the matter is we have an opportunity to raise our own workforce for tomorrow and that benefits every resident, every citizen of Odessa and every citizen of Ector County,” Moore continued.

Odessa resident Christian Garcia attended the event and shares those thoughts.

“Well, I’m still worried about the youth," Garcia said. "Even though I’m still part of the youth, I’m 24 years old. [...] They need to be on the right path for the future to make Odessa, Texas better for the future.”