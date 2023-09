ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD Trustees unanimously voted to move forward on a 2023-24 total tax rate of $1.014 on Tuesday evening.

The total tax rate is a decrease of 16 cents from last year's rate.

According to ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins, the school board also voted to pre-pay more than $34 million in existing debt. The pre-pay will eliminate $6.1 million in future interest costs.