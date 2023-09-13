ECISD Superintendent contract extended to 2028

The ECISD Board of Trustees held a workshop on Tuesday night where they announced the extension of Dr. Scott Muri's contract.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri's contract one year to June 30, 2028.

Dr. Muri has been with the district as Superintendent for almost four years. His salary and number of vacation days were also increased. The salary was increased by a 3% and the number of vacation days went from 20 to 30 days.

"To have my contract extended tonight you know its a pleasure to serve with this Board of Trustees," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. "We call ourselves the team of eight and we know and we've seen that over the last four years that when we work together as a team of eight good things happen for kids our staff members and our community, and so it's an honor to serve in this community. One of my phrases in ECISD is we do this work together, so the 4,200 members of this team are the reason that good things to continue to happen for the students and this organization."

The TEA also announced it will temporarily delay the release of the 2023 ratings to give them more time to look at the baseline data used in their calculations.

"As a Superintendent, I feel what they're doing is very important, so I appreciate the step that they're taking it will certainly benefit schools and school districts across the State of Texas," Superintendent Dr. Muri said. "So thank you TEA for making that decision"