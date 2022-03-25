Neuroscientist, TED speaker visits ECISD students

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
Ector County ISD welcomed electrical engineer, neuroscientist, entrepreneur and TED speaker, Dr. Greg Gage to speak with students from 37 campuses on Thursday and Friday.
Gage co-founded a company called Backyard Brains with the goal of bringing neuroscience to Everyone, including kids, in fun and creative ways.
He spoke about how late in life it often is when people finally learn about neuroscience.
“When I figured out how brains work, I was already like 40 years old,” Gage said. “I was too old to make a huge contribution to science. Why is that? Because no one has been teaching neuroscience in schools, until I got into grad school and said ‘wait this is something I can build myself.’ We can actually build cheap equipment that allows students to actually explore this stuff.”
