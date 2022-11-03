ECISD staff member appointed to TEA Teacher Vacancy Taskforce

Ashley Osborne is Ector County ISD's Executive Director of Talent Development and a 15-year veteran of public education.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD Executive Director of Talent Development, Ashley Osborne, has been appointed to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force, according to the district.

The TEA announced the forming of the task force Thursday. Its aim is to address staffing issues facing public schools across the state.

According to the TEA, much of the staffing challenges across the state are the result of population growth, jobs requiring special skills and COVID-19 spikes. Also, the $18 billion in relief funds given out to soften the impact of COVID-19 on schools over the past two years has created new roles to fill.

Before her current position, Osborne, a 15-year veteran of public education, worked as a high school science teacher and science instructional coach, among other roles.

According to ECISD, the district has gone from 356 open teacher positions in 2019 to about 50 today as a result of human resource and teacher development strategies.