ECISD Board of Trustees approve land for the proposed new high school

The land for the site of the new school will be at the intersection of Faudree Road and Yukon Road

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the land for the site of the new proposed high school.

The school will be located at the intersection of Faudree Road and Yukon Road. Back in September of 2015, the district purchased 100 acres of land in this area for more than $2 million as a potential site for new schools.

The Parks Bell Ranch is right across the street from the land and has currently over 5,000 families with plans for more housing. Research has shown that in 5-6 years, the northeast section of Ector County will have the highest growth of high school-aged students.