MIDLAND, Texas — You spent the time to buy the school supplies, your child probably picked the 'perfect' backpack, and you maybe you bought some new scissors, only for them to sit at school indefinitely.

Now what?

RELATED: MISD extends closure to May 1 due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Midland ISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick says he hears your concerns and is working with teachers to adapt to the new environment.

"So, we just kind of brought everything in, and it's been left, and kids have now gone back home," said Riddick. "So, meeting what those needs are, we're trying to be very cognizant of the design of lessons that require the supplies needed in order to build it out."

No hard plans were released yet, but more updates are expected.

