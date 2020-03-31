MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report from March 23, 2020.

School's out til (almost) Summer.

Officials with the Midland Independent School District sent a letter to parents saying they will remain closed through May 1.

The extension was based on the most current information on COVID-19.

RELATED: ECISD makes changes to meal service

"The safety and well-being of our staff and students is at the forefront of our decision-making as we monitor the fluid nature of this disease," the letter read.

The District hopes the announcement leaves parents with enough time to prepare for the changes.

They also said they will continue serving food during this time, and will provide more information on their website midlandisd.net/covid19.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

How the Salvation Army is battling COVID-19

MISD, ECISD continue enriching their students during COVID-19 school shutdown