ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Independent School District is making some changes to its meal service for students.

Starting March 30, meals will only be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During this time, students can pick up their lunch, as well as breakfast for the next day.

ECISD is closing four serving locations at New Tech Odessa, Hays Elementary, Reagan Elementary, and Lamar EEC.

Two new locations will be open at the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department.

