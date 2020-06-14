MIDLAND, Texas — A new petition has made its way into Midland.

The petition is calling for a change in renaming Robert E. Lee High School.

Courtney Ratliff, the Midland man leading the petition, wants it to only be signed by the school's graduates and residents of Midland.

Even though a petition had been created before to rename the school in 2017, the MISD officials did not want to move forward with the renaming of the school at the time because it was created by people who were not Midland residents.

However, Ratliff who feels now is the time to make the change, states that the Confederate symbols have caused pain for many decades.

"For many, the name of the school, the mascot, and the Confederate symbols used to celebrate success have caused pain for decades and continues to do so.”

Expecting there to be some opposing the name change, Ratliff feels that the time has come to change the name of Midland Lee High School.