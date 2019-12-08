MIDLAND, Texas — For Debbie Scott, it doesn't matter where your class room is located-if you're a teacher in need of supplies, she's here to help.

"We want to help get classroom supplies to teachers, we want to encourage and lift up teachers and we want them to know how valuable they are," said Scott.

Scott does this with her Help-A-Teacher Facebook page that pairs teachers with Amazon wish lists full of school supplies to donors.

"It's just what I do from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed, I'm talking to teachers, I'm working on the page, and talking to possible donors," said Scott.

Last time we checked in on the Help A Teacher Facebook page in August 2018, the page was just under 50 thousand likes. In one year the page now sits just under 250 thousand likes and reaches millions of people every week in countries across the world.

"It's unbelievable to see how it's grown, to see it in Japan, Spain, the Bahamas and Nigeria, it amazes me," said Scott.

With this rapid growth Debbie has had to expand, and she now works with a team of volunteers who've helped manage her page's demand.

"We have about 15 people that donate their time, and a lot of them are teachers and they're busy trying to get their classrooms ready and doing the things they need to do but they're donating 2-3 hours a day to help a teacher," said Scott.

While the work is hard, Debbie has a vision.

"At some point in time in a copy room, there will be 3 teachers and they will be making copies and talking about the day, and someone will turn to them and say 'Oh my goodness we're almost out of copy paper can someone get online and let help a teacher know' and it just be said with certainty that it'll be taken care of," said Scott.

Until then she says she'll keep working until that vision is a reality.

If you would like to know more about the Help a Teacher page you can visit it here.