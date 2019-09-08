If you would like to help a local teacher prepare for the new school year, there are a few ways you can help.

Donors Choose - Find local classrooms, projects, and supply needs to fill.

Find local classrooms, projects, and supply needs to fill. Adopt A Classroom - Pick a teacher or a school to donate to.

Pick a teacher or a school to donate to. Twitter/Amazon- Teachers have been using #Clearthelist and #ClearthelistTexas on Twitter to link to Amazon lists of supplies.

Teachers have been using #Clearthelist and #ClearthelistTexas on Twitter to link to Amazon lists of supplies. Ask your local teachers-If you aren't social media savvy but want to help support teachers, check with teachers in your area. Even if they have what they need they likely know someone else who could use help.

