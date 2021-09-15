ECISD to hold Early Release Day

This will be the first of five early release days of this school year.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding its first of five release days on September 15.

The district will be holding a professional development day for it staff.

Three schools will be exempt from the early release schedule. Those include, Ector County College Prep Academy, Odessa Collegiate Academy and O.C. Techs.

Dismissals times for each school include:

• Noel Elementary & Travis Elementary – 11:30 a.m.

• All other elementary campuses – 11:40 a.m.

• Carver EEC & Lamar EEC – 12:00 p.m.

• Middle Schools – 12:50 (does not include Ector MS)

• Odessa High School – 1:35 p.m.

• Permian High School – 1:40