ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri proposes new ideas for salary increases

Muri said that the starting teacher salary four years ago was $44,500 in the district.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri spoke in front of the school board to give in thoughts on raising salaries for employees in the district.

Muri has made it a priority to raise salaries at previous meeting and hopes to accomplish this for the 2021-2022 school year.

Some of the salary increase ideas muri proposed included a 3% across-the-board raise for all salaried employees, increasing the starting pay for teachers to $57,000/year and a 4% across-the-board raise for all hourly employees.

He also proposed to increase the District's minimum hourly wage from $11.21/hour to $12.00/hour, and a one-time stipend of $750 paid to all who are employed by ECISD on the first day of school in August 2021.