13 year old facing criminal charges after threatening ECISD middle schools on social media

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD says a 13 year old boy has been taken into custody and is facing criminal charges after reportedly threatening two middle schools.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, apparently made a social media post threatening Bowie Middle School or Crockett Middle School.

ECISD police were made aware of the threat very early Monday morning and began investigating it immediately.

The teen was identified by police and admitted to making the post in order to scare people.