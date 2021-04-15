ECISD earns Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation

This honor is given to communities who demonstrate outstanding commitment to music education.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has been awarded with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for the 7th year in a row.

This honor is given to the best communities demonstrating outstanding achievements to music education and providing music access.

“On behalf of ECISD, I’d like to express my appreciate to our amazing music staff for providing our ECISD students with an award-winning Fine Arts education,” said Dr. Aaron Hawley, ECISD Director of Fine Arts. “Thank you as well to all of the teachers, parents, community members, and administration for their commitment to supporting a well-rounded education that includes Fine Arts. We are proud of you ECISD Music!”