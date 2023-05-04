ECISD superintendent discusses district’s work at the state capitol

Several representatives from the district have been meeting with legislators and committees, pushing for the state to invest in schools.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri met with locals and parents Wednesday to talk about what is happening at the state capitol, and how some teachers are even getting involved.

“We’ve had multiple individuals, teachers, administrators from ECISD over the last several weeks working with state legislators and testifying before a variety of different committees on bits and pieces of this state legislation,” Muri said. “Specifically yesterday, Representative Dutton introduced House Bill 11. House Bill 11 really compliments much of the human capital work that we're doing in ECISD, specifically a full-time paid teacher residency opportunity, which would greatly enhance the teacher preparation program that we're currently using. So, we're excited and fully supportive of that opportunity.”

Muri talked about how the district is pushing for the state to invest in schools by improving technical assistance, increasing teacher pay and most importantly, providing more school safety.

“Currently, the State of Texas provides $9.72 for every student that we serve, and that is safety money,” Muri said. “And so, we're advocating that that $9.72 be bumped up to $100 per student, so that every district in Texas could receive an appropriate amount of funding to allow us to do the work that we need to do locally to keep our students and staff members safe.”