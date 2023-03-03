x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gov. Abbott reappoints 2 Odessans to State Board for Educator Certification

These two will serve six-year terms to develop certification and continuing education requirements.
Credit: John Gusky

ODESSA, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he has reappointed three people to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Two of those appointees are Odessans.

Bob Brescia is a teacher of record for ECISD and has served in multiple capacities throughout the Odessa area, including as a former chairman of Basin PBS.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri was also reappointed by Abbott. He was initially appointed for a one year term back in March 2022.

Muri has also served on the Broadband Development Office Board of Directors after being appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Both men join Courtney Boswell MacDonald of Kerrville in their reappointments.

Brescia and Muri will serve their terms until they expire on Feb. 1, 2029. Appointees develop certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD asks for help finding man accused of failing to register as a sex offender

Before You Leave, Check This Out