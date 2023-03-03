Gov. Abbott reappoints 2 Odessans to State Board for Educator Certification

These two will serve six-year terms to develop certification and continuing education requirements.

ODESSA, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he has reappointed three people to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Two of those appointees are Odessans.

Bob Brescia is a teacher of record for ECISD and has served in multiple capacities throughout the Odessa area, including as a former chairman of Basin PBS.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri was also reappointed by Abbott. He was initially appointed for a one year term back in March 2022.

Muri has also served on the Broadband Development Office Board of Directors after being appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Both men join Courtney Boswell MacDonald of Kerrville in their reappointments.