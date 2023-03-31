ECISD sixth grade science teacher set to receive a unique trip to NASA

Kimberly Neal will have the opportunity to work with astronauts and engineers and connect with other teachers — knowledge she can bring back to the classroom.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are a fan of space, it would likely be quite the opportunity to take a trip to NASA.

That is the reality for Kimberly Neal — a sixth grade science teacher and department chair at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School in Odessa.

She will be headed to the Johnson Space Center in Houston from June 25-30.

The event she was selected to participate in is the LiftOff 2023 Summer Institute, and she was surprised when she heard she was invited.

“I was completely surprised," said Neal. "I was hoping, but I thought ‘wow, I’m competing against people from all over the country, and I'm just a middle school science teacher.’ That was a dream come true for me.”

Neal has been passionate about NASA since she first visited with her grandparents at the age of 7.

The upcoming week-long program will provide her the opportunity to work alongside astronauts and engineers, evaluating moon rocks and collaborating with other teachers. This is all knowledge that the classroom can benefit from.

“Any time you can make connections with people in other industries besides education, and you can bring that back into the classroom, it just improves your teaching, and the kids' knowledge," said Neal. "So, anything that we can do to get them interested. If I have a student that may be interested one day in becoming an engineer, or studying space or technology, if I can just help them, and get them in touch with people that I know, I think that’s incredible.”

Neal had to write an essay during the application process, one that included several topics of discussion.

“Why I feel it’s important for students to be a part of NASA," said Neal. "What I can bring to the table. Why STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education is important. Why we need to incorporate men, women, minorities, anybody and everybody. This is something that everybody can participate in — not just for the nerdy people, but for anybody who likes science.”

She mentioned how girls and minorities are underrepresented in the field of science, and that she hopes to encourage and inspire through her love for the subject.

“If I can just encourage them," said Neal. "I always tell the kids ‘you know what, you may not like science but it’s my job to help you like science, because there [are] so many aspects of it.’ If you don’t like physics, maybe you’ll enjoy space or maybe you’ll enjoy biology. There [are] so many facets to science. There’s something for everyone.”

Neal said that she found out about the program through the Innovation Department at Ector County ISD.