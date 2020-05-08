Ector County ISD adjusts dates for phasing in face-to-face students

The first day of school remains August 12, but some students will be returning to the classroom later than originally planned.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story about coronavirus and classrooms.)

The Ector County Independent School District has announced it will be adjusting the dates for students attending in-person classes.

In a release on the district's website, ECISD stated the reason for this change was because the area is considered a hot spot.

Bringing students back to school more slowly should allow students and staff to learn protocols and procedures and allow for some adjustments if they are needed.

The first day of school is still August 12 for both online and in-person students. All students will use virtual remote learning even if they signed up for in-person classes until one of the phases indicates otherwise.

The first phase of students returning to school will not change. Students with no internet access, those receiving services through special education, ECISD employees' children and three year olds at early education centers will all start face-to-face classes on day one.

Phase Two's start date has been moved back just over a week to August 26. This phase will bring back a number of students including any Pre-K through 2nd graders, 6th grade students and 9th graders.

Phase Three will now begin on September 1. Some students being brought back will include 7th graders, 10th graders and 4th grade students at Cameron, Noel and Travis Elementaries.

The start date for Phase Four has now been pushed to September 8. Students in 8th, 11th and 12th grade will now be brought back in person among others.

To see the full list of students being brought back in each phase, you can visit the Ector County ISD website.