MISD says first 4 weeks of fall semester will be online only

The decision was made in a closed session board meeting on Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced the first four weeks of instruction for the fall semester will be done entirely virtually by the at-home instruction model.

"Given the level of COVID-19 transmission in our community, we will start the school year at home for the health and safety of our students, staff and community," Superintendent Orlando Riddick said in a statement.

"Our staff has worked tirelessly this summer to ensure learning would occur this fall no matter the status of COVID-19 in Midland."

The first day of school will be August 19.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) in July announced Texas school districts could begin their respective school years virtually for the first four weeks. After that period, districts can submit a waiver with board approval that requests the TEA extend its waiver for an additional four weeks.

Instruction will be through Google Classroom for the first few weeks.

Technology like Google Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots will be available to families as needed. Families can request learning technology and Wi-Fi hotspots through their campus.

During At-Home Instruction, students will learn remotely and staff will report to campuses. The district will provide grab-and-go meals, with the summer meal program continuing through Aug. 31.