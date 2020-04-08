West Texans voice concerns over the start of classes

Teachers have considered retiring or quitting before the year starts to protect themselves while parents have taken issue with MISD's plan to start the year.

TEXAS, USA — Some local teachers are worried about returning to in-person classes for the upcoming school year, while a number of MISD parents don't approve of the district's plan to reopen their schools to online learning for the first four weeks of the year.

Teachers across the Basin want to teach again, but many are concerned about having to return to the school buildings.

"It’s worrying that we’ve got educators who we need in the buildings. We need to have these experienced veteran teachers who know their stuff and are great in the classroom. We need them in the buildings, and for them to be worried about retiring due to their own safety, that's something that ECISD should really be mindful of," Ector County TSTA Secretary Sheena Salcido said.

Even though ECISD is offering remote learning, teachers are still required to teach while on campus and potentially expose themselves to other teachers or students who come in for the hybrid or face-to-face version of school.

"I think that if there’s somewhat of a concern with the fact that even if we’re doing virtual teaching, remote teaching, we’re still required to report to the buildings," Salcido said.

While some MISD parents support the district's decision to go online for the first four weeks, some don't believe this to be the answer.

"As far as we’re just gonna see what happens in four weeks, I don’t feel like this virus is magically going to go away. I definitely think that it’s something that we have to be prepared for and something that we have to navigate as we go, but I just don’t feel like this is the answer," Jade Click, a parent in MISD said.

Based on the virtual learning that took place in the spring, other parents understand that this is difficult on their kids and themselves.

"I was constantly trying to accommodate and that’s fine with me. I can accommodate my children to the best of my knowledge, but when I’m not a certified teacher, it becomes difficult," Jennifer Bernard, an MISD parent said.