ECISD honors 6 employees with Employee of the Year awards

Two teachers were also surprised with Teacher of the Year awards.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD administrators surprised six unsuspecting employees Friday.

These employees were given Employee of the Year awards by the district.

Administrators surprised the employees at six schools in the district, including Permian High School and Carver Early Education Center.

Travis Elementary teacher Sarah Hawkins was awarded elementary Teacher of the Year, and Cheryl Cunningham from New Tech Odessa was awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year award as well.