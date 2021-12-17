ECISD bond committee makes recommendations to school board

Some suggestions include updated technology in schools and a third high school.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD bond committee has made some recommendations for the school board.

During a meeting on December 16, the committee suggested four areas of focus for the district.

Repairs and updated technology at ECISD schools was a big priority for the committee, and they also want to create a career and education center.

Finally, the bond committee asked for the creation of a third high school.