ECISD bond committee makes recommendations to school board

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD bond committee has made some recommendations for the school board.
During a meeting on December 16, the committee suggested four areas of focus for the district.
Repairs and updated technology at ECISD schools was a big priority for the committee, and they also want to create a career and education center.
Finally, the bond committee asked for the creation of a third high school.
The school board will decide whether or not to approve the committee's recommendation in January. Board members will also need to approve a bond election set for May of next year in order for the district to move forward with these ideas.