ECISD selects student artwork for Christmas cards

The winners received a framed copy of their artwork and 15 copies of the Christmas card.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Four Ector County ISD students were honored with their artwork being chosen for the district's annual Christmas cards.

Each year the Fine Arts Department gathers submissions from campuses across the district and narrows down to a group of finalists.

The Board of Trustees then vote for their four favorites to turn into Christmas cards.

2021's winners were Nayliah Valencia, a 5th grader at Hays Elementary; Alekzah Galindo, a 5th grader at Milam Elementary; Kaydence Carter, an 8th grader art Wilson and Young Middle School; and Celese Vertiz, a 12th grader at Permian High School.