ECISD Board of Trustees approves hiring of Dr. Anthony Sorola

Dr. Sorola will be the new Associate Superintendent of Opeartions for ECISD.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Anthony Sorola as their new Associate Superintendent of Opeartions.

Dr. Sorola has been in assistant superintendent roles at different school district over the last six years.

The last two years have been at Donna ISD as the assistant superintendent of human resources, and the prior four years as the assistant superintendent of administrative services for Lufkin ISD.