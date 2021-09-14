ECISD holding bond advisory committee meeting

The bond committee has been meeting regularly to discuss matters within the district that need attention.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECISD Bond Advisory Committee will be holding a public meeting to discuss a possible bond issue.

This meeting will start at 6 p.m. on September 15 in the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center.

One area of focus has been the construction of new schools to help with the overcrowding, particularly in the middle schools.

Members of the Board of Trustees may be present in the meeting and take part in the discussion.

The final recommendations from the committee will be presented in December.