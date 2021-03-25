Crockett County CCSD School Board unanimously votes to make masks optional for all students and staff

Despite Governor Abbott lifting the mask mandate, public schools can still determine their local mask policies.

OZONA, Texas — The Crockett County CCSD School Board voted unanimously to make masks wearing optional for all students and staff.

Local schools have full authority to determine their local mask policy despite Governor Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate.

"The CCCCSD Board voted to lift the mask mandate for our school district and give the staff and students the choice to wear masks while at school and at school sponsored events," said Superintendent Raul Chavarria. "This decision was made after a lengthy discussion which included input from school nurses and reviewing the results of a staff survey."

The UIL also came out and said that school boards can modify or eliminate mask related requirements.