Crockett County CCSD School Board unanimously votes to make masks optional for all students and staff

OZONA, Texas — The Crockett County CCSD School Board voted unanimously to make masks wearing optional for all students and staff.
Local schools have full authority to determine their local mask policy despite Governor Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate.
"The CCCCSD Board voted to lift the mask mandate for our school district and give the staff and students the choice to wear masks while at school and at school sponsored events," said Superintendent Raul Chavarria. "This decision was made after a lengthy discussion which included input from school nurses and reviewing the results of a staff survey."
The UIL also came out and said that school boards can modify or eliminate mask related requirements.
"The safety or our kids and our staff is our number one concern," Chavarria Said. "We feel that with Governor Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mandate, it is time to let our parents make the decision for their kids to wear masks or not while at school. I want to make it clear that all safety protocols including contact tracing and quarantining is still in effect.”